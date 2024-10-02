Coal Ministry Successfully Concludes Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign with Celebration of “Swachh Bharat Diwas”

Ministry of Coal successfully concluded the “Swachhta Hi Seva” campaign today with the celebration of “Swachh Bharat Diwas,” coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. This campaign resonated with Gandhiji’s vision of a clean and healthy India and reinforcing the Ministry’s dedication to upholding his ideals of cleanliness and public health. To honor this vision, the Ministry of Coal organized an extensive cleanliness drive, emphasizing the values of sanitation and the significance of community participation. This initiative served as a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings on cleanliness, reinforcing the importance of making cleanliness a collective responsibility.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Smt. Rupinder Brar and Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Smt. Vismita Tej led the campaign along with Joint Secretary Shri Sanjeev Kumar Kassi, and other senior officers of the ministry. Together, they actively participated in the mega cleanliness drive, demonstrating the Ministry’s dedication to cleanliness and environmental consciousness.

The team from the Ministry of Coal embraced the call to action and undertook the task of cleaning Shastri Bhawan and its surrounding area with great enthusiasm. They not only picked up litter but also promoted awareness about waste segregation, and shared messages encouraging environmental consciousness. Further, a walkathon was organized, witnessing enthusiastic participation from officials, staff, and public.

Recognizing the relentless efforts of safai karmchari, Ministry of Coal felicitated them with gift hampers, showing deepest respect and gratitude for keeping our surrounding clean. As Swacchhta hi Sewa Campaign wraps up, officials of Ministry took pledge to carry forward the spirit of cleanliness. This collective effort emphasized the importance of community involvement in maintaining a clean and sustainable environment.

This initiative stands as a testament to the Ministry’s commitment to upholding Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings on sanitation and public health, who believed that cleanliness is integral to a progressive society. Extensive participation from staff and officials of the ministry reaffirms the spirit of unity and collective responsibility in working towards a cleaner and more sustainable environment and symbolizes the dedication to the principles of cleanliness and community service that Mahatma Gandhi championed throughout his life.