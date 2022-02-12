Coal Ministry Successfully Auctions Ten Coal Mines of Five States in the latest Effort

New Delhi : Ministry of Coal had launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under 13th Tranche of CMSP Act and 3rd Tranche of MMDR Act on October 12, 2021. During the e-auction, cumulatively 10 coal mines were put up for auction of which six coal mines were CMSP coal mines and remaing four were MMDR coal mines. Details of all the coal mines are as under:-

Nine coal mines are fully explored and one mine is partially explored ;

The total geological reserves for these mines are 1,716.211 Million Ton.

Cumulative PRC for these coal mines is 22.014 MTPA.

The mine-wise details as below:

S. No Name of the State Name of the Mine Geological Reserves (MT) PRC (MTPA) Annual Revenue projected based on the PRC of mine (Rs. Cr.) Estimated Capital Investment (Rs. Cr.) Estimated Total Employment 1 Arunachal Pradesh Namchik Namphuk 14.970 0.20 422.49 30.00 100** Sub-Total 14.970 0.20 422.49 30.00 100 2 Assam Koilajan 0.058 0.004 2.54 0.60 10*** 3 Garampani 0.468 0.020 35.90 3.00 10**** Sub-Total 0.526 0.024 38.44 3.60 20 4 & 5 Jharkhand Brinda & Sasai 61.053 0.680 92.44 102.00 919 Sub-Total 61.053 0.680 92.44 102.00 919 6 Maharashtra Majra 31.036 0.480 76.26 72.00 649 Sub-Total 31.036 0.480 76.26 72.00 649 7 Odisha Bankhui* 800.000 NA NA NA NA 8 Bijahan 327.049 5.260 562.49 789.00 7,112 9 Meenakshi 285.230 12.000 1,152.84 1,800.00 16,224 10 Utkal C 196.347 3.370 513.24 505.50 4,556 Sub-Total 1,608.626 20.630 2,228.57 3,094.50 27,892 Total 1,716.211 22.014 2,858.20 3,302.10 29,580

*PRC is not available for the partially explored coal mine.

** Assuming 270 days of operations; ***Assuming 10 days of operations; ****Assuming 60 days of operations.

The cumulative results for the 3rd Tranche of commercial coal mine are as under:

S. No. Name of the Mine State PRC (mtpa) Geological Reserves (MT) Closing Bid Submitted by Reserve Price (%) Final Offer (%) 1 Bankhui* Odisha NA 800.00 Yazdani Steel and Power Limited/ 274545 4.00 18.00 2 Bijahan Odisha 5.26 327.05 Mahanadi Mines and Minerals Private Limited/ 237318 4.00 14.00 3 & 4 Brinda & Sasai Jharkhand 0.68 61.05 Dalmia Cement Bharat Limited/ 65013 4.00 8.00 5 Koilajan Assam 0.004 0.06 Assam Mineral Development Corporation Limited/ 265144 4.00 81.50 6 Meenakshi Odisha 12.00 285.23 Hindalco Industries Limited/64856 4.00 10.25 7 Garampani Assam 0.02 0.468 Assam Mineral Development Corporation Limited/265144 4.00 288.25 8 Majra Maharashtra 0.48 31.036 BS Ispat Limited/64979 4.00 18.25 9 Namchik Namphuk Arunachal Pradesh 0.20 14.970 Platinum Alloys Private Limited/274153 4.00 344.75 10 Utkal C Odisha 3.37 196.347 Jindal Steel And Power Limited/64898 4.00 45.00

*PRC is not available for the partially explored coal mine.

Under the commercial coal mining auction process a total of 42 coal mines, including the above 10 coal mines auctioned in Tranche-3, have been successfully auctioned till date with a total cumulative PRC of 86.404 MTPA.