Coal Ministry Successfully Auctions Ten Coal Mines of Five States in the latest Effort

New Delhi : Ministry of Coal had launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under 13th Tranche of CMSP Act and 3rd Tranche of MMDR Act on October 12, 2021. During the e-auction, cumulatively 10 coal mines were put up for auction of which six coal mines were CMSP coal mines and remaing four were MMDR coal mines. Details of all the coal mines are as under:-
- Nine coal mines are fully explored and one mine is partially explored ;
- The total geological reserves for these mines are 1,716.211 Million Ton.
- Cumulative PRC for these coal mines is 22.014 MTPA.
The mine-wise details as below:
|S. No
|Name of the State
|Name of the Mine
|Geological Reserves (MT)
|PRC
(MTPA)
|Annual Revenue projected based on the PRC of mine (Rs. Cr.)
|Estimated Capital Investment (Rs. Cr.)
|Estimated Total Employment
|1
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Namchik Namphuk
|14.970
|0.20
|422.49
|30.00
|100**
|Sub-Total
|14.970
|0.20
|422.49
|30.00
|100
|2
|Assam
|Koilajan
|0.058
|0.004
|2.54
|0.60
|10***
|3
|Garampani
|0.468
|0.020
|35.90
|3.00
|10****
|Sub-Total
|0.526
|0.024
|38.44
|3.60
|20
|4 & 5
|Jharkhand
|Brinda & Sasai
|61.053
|0.680
|92.44
|102.00
|919
|Sub-Total
|61.053
|0.680
|92.44
|102.00
|919
|6
|Maharashtra
|Majra
|31.036
|0.480
|76.26
|72.00
|649
|Sub-Total
|31.036
|0.480
|76.26
|72.00
|649
|7
|Odisha
|Bankhui*
|800.000
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|8
|Bijahan
|327.049
|5.260
|562.49
|789.00
|7,112
|9
|Meenakshi
|285.230
|12.000
|1,152.84
|1,800.00
|16,224
|10
|Utkal C
|196.347
|3.370
|513.24
|505.50
|4,556
|Sub-Total
|1,608.626
|20.630
|2,228.57
|3,094.50
|27,892
|Total
|1,716.211
|22.014
|2,858.20
|3,302.10
|29,580
*PRC is not available for the partially explored coal mine.
** Assuming 270 days of operations; ***Assuming 10 days of operations; ****Assuming 60 days of operations.
The cumulative results for the 3rd Tranche of commercial coal mine are as under:
|S. No.
|Name of the Mine
|State
|PRC (mtpa)
|Geological Reserves (MT)
|Closing Bid Submitted by
|Reserve Price (%)
|Final Offer (%)
|1
|Bankhui*
|Odisha
|NA
|800.00
|Yazdani Steel and Power Limited/ 274545
|4.00
|18.00
|2
|Bijahan
|Odisha
|5.26
|327.05
|Mahanadi Mines and
Minerals Private Limited/ 237318
|4.00
|14.00
|3 & 4
|Brinda & Sasai
|Jharkhand
|0.68
|61.05
|Dalmia Cement Bharat
Limited/ 65013
|4.00
|8.00
|5
|Koilajan
|Assam
|0.004
|0.06
|Assam Mineral Development Corporation Limited/ 265144
|4.00
|81.50
|6
|Meenakshi
|Odisha
|12.00
|285.23
|Hindalco Industries Limited/64856
|4.00
|10.25
|7
|Garampani
|Assam
|0.02
|0.468
|Assam Mineral Development Corporation Limited/265144
|4.00
|288.25
|8
|Majra
|Maharashtra
|0.48
|31.036
|BS Ispat Limited/64979
|4.00
|18.25
|9
|Namchik Namphuk
|Arunachal Pradesh
|0.20
|14.970
|Platinum Alloys Private Limited/274153
|4.00
|344.75
|10
|Utkal C
|Odisha
|3.37
|196.347
|Jindal Steel And Power Limited/64898
|4.00
|45.00
*PRC is not available for the partially explored coal mine.
Under the commercial coal mining auction process a total of 42 coal mines, including the above 10 coal mines auctioned in Tranche-3, have been successfully auctioned till date with a total cumulative PRC of 86.404 MTPA.