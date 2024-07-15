Coal Ministry Signs Agreements for Three Coal Mines

The Ministry of Coal today successfully executed Coal Mining Development and Production Agreements for three coal mines auctioned under the Second Attempt of the 7th Round. This event marks a significant milestone in success of commercial coal mining. Among the three mines, two are partially explored, while one is fully explored.

The mines for which agreements were executed are Machhakata (Revised) coal mine, Kudanali Lubri coal mine, and Sakhigopal-B Kakurhi coal mine. The successful bidders are NLC India Limited, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Limited, and Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited, respectively.

The estimated annual revenue generation under commercial auction from these three mines is approximately ₹2,991.20 crores, based on production at an aggregated Peak Rate Capacity of around 30.00 MTPA. Once operational, these mines are projected to create approximately 40,560 direct and indirect employments. Additionally, a total investment of around ₹4,500 crores will be allocated to bring these coal mines into operation.

This initiative represents a significant step toward achieving Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in the coal sector, contributing to economic growth, employment generation, and ensuring the energy security of the nation.