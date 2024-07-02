Coal Ministry Reviews Status of Captive/Commercial Coal Mines’ Production

Additional Secretary and Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal, Shri M. Nagaraju, chaired a crucial meeting to review the status of “producing and expected to produce” and “Non-Operational” captive and commercial coal mines on 01st July 2024 in New Delhi. The comprehensive review focused on highlighting the government’s commitment to enhancing domestic coal production. During the meeting, Shri Nagaraju appreciated the efforts of all the allottees for increased coal production and advised them to put in further efforts to achieve the committed coal production targets of FY 2024-25. Additional Secretary further impressed upon the allottees to take necessary steps to operationalize the coal blocks that are in advanced stages of operationalization.

As of 30th June, 2024, 54 captive/commercial coal mines are under production out of which 32 mines are allocated to the power sector, 12 to non-regulated sector and 10 mines are allocated for sale of coal. Eleven mines are expected to commence coal production in FY 2025. Production of Coal from these mines as on date is 39.53 MT with an outstanding growth of 35% YoY.

65 non-operational coal blocks are in various stages of obtaining regulatory clearances. These blocks are distributed across nine states: Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and West Bengal.

This high-level meeting underscores the Ministry’s proactive approach in monitoring and optimizing coal production to meet the nation’s energy needs. The review of both operational and non-operational mines indicates a strategic focus on maximizing resources and addressing any hurdles in coal extraction.