Coal Ministry Receives 38 Bids for Auction of Coal Mines for Commercial Mining

New Delhi :The Fifth Tranche, Second Attempt of Fourth Tranche and Second Attempt of Third Tranche of commercial coal mine auction were launched by the Nominated Authority, Ministry of Coal on March 30, 2022. The last date for submission of online Technical Bids for all the coal mines was 1200 hours on June 27, 2022 and offline submission was 1600 hours on June 27, 2022.

A total of 38 offline bids were received under three tranches of commercial coal mine auctions. Under Fifth tranche of auctions, a total of 28 offline bids were received against 15 coal mines, where 2 or more bids have been received for 8 coal mines. Under 2nd Attempt of Third tranche, a total of 9 coal mines were put up for auctions and 6 bids have been received against 6 coal mines. Under 2nd Attempt of Fourth Tranche, a total of 4 coal mines were put up for auctions and 4 bids have been received against 3 coal mines.

The online bids received as part of the auction process will be opened from 10 AM onwards on June 28, 2022 at Tagore Chambers, Scope Complex, New Delhi – 110003 in the presence of interested prospective bidders.