Coal Ministry Invites Proposals for Research & Development in Coal Sector

The Ministry of Coal invites research proposals from Academic Institutions and Research Organizations. Thrust Areas for Research & Development in coal sector includes the following: –



(i) Advanced technology/methodology for improvement of production & productivity from underground mining and open cast Mining,



(ii) Improvement of safety, health and environment



(iii) Waste to wealth



(iv) Alternative use of coal and clean coal technologies



(v) Coal beneficiation and utilization



(vi) Exploration



(vii) Innovation and indigenization (Under Make-in-India concept)