Coal Ministry Holds Pre-Bid Meeting for 10th Round of Commercial Coal Mine Auctions

Ministry of Coal conducted the pre-bid meeting for 10th round of commercial coal mine auctions under chairmanship of Additional Secretary & Nominated Authority Shri M Nagaraju, which was launched on June 21, 2024 offering 67 coal mines. A detailed presentation on the auction process was made by the Transaction Advisor, SBI Capital Markets Limited and technical presentation was made by technical advisor, CMPDIL, about the coal mines being offered under this 10th tranche of commercial auctions for sale of coal on revenue sharing basis.

More than 100 representatives from Industry participated in the meeting virtually. Ministry clarified various queries of bidders pertaining to general terms & conditions of process like bid security, upfront amount, rebate and technical queries regarding borehole density, Peak Rated Capacity, technical difficulties, etc. Bidders were encouraged to send their queries to Office of Nominated Authority and were assured for maximum support to increase the participation in the auction process. The bid due date of this tranche of auction is August 27, 2024.