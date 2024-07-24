Coal Ministry Extends Timeline for Self-evaluation in Connection with Star Rating of Coal and Lignite Mines for F.Y. 2023-24

Ministry of Coal has decided to extend the deadline up to 31.07.2024 for submission of self-evaluation for star rating of Coal and Lignite mines for F.Y. 2023-24. The date has been extended from 15.07.2024 to ensure maximum participation and provide an opportunity for more mines to register and complete the self-evaluation process. The Star Rating policy aims to evaluate mines based on various factors across seven key parameters namely, Mining Operations, Environment-related parameters, Adoption of Technologies, Best Mining Practices, Economic performance, Rehabilitation & Resettlement, Worker-related Compliance and Safety & security.

Notification for registration Star Rating evaluation for F.Y.2023-24 was issued on 29th May 2024 and Star Rating portal for registration was opened from 01.06.2024. The last date for registration and submission of self-evaluation was fixed as 15.07. 2024. This year industry has shown very good response and up to 14.07.2024 ,388 mines have already applied for participation, marking the highest number of participating mines since the program’s inception in 2018-19.

Star Rating Policy for coal and lignite mines was started by Ministry of coal from F.Y. 2018-19 to promote competitiveness among mines and recognize their outstanding performance based on compliance of statutory provisions, adoption of advanced mining technology and economic achievements.

Participating mines shall undertake a comprehensive self-evaluation process, which should be completed by July 31, 2024. Upon completion of the self-evaluation, the top 10% of the highest-scoring mines will be selected for further validation through an inspection conducted by a committee. The remaining 90% of the mines will undergo an intense online review by the regional offices of the Coal Controller Organization. The comprehensive review will be finalized by October 31, 2024. Subsequently, final review will be conducted by the Coal Controller Organization ensuring transparency and impartiality, leading to the publication of the result by January 31, 2025.

The Ministry of Coal aims to elevate the overall performance and sustainability of coal and lignite mining in the country by driving competitiveness and promoting responsible mining practices. The ratings awarded range from Five Star to No Star, based on the comprehensive evaluation of each mine.