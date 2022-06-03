Coal Ministry Expects Operationalization of 58 Coal Blocks During 2022-23; Targets 138.28 Million Ton Coal Production

New Delhi : The Ministry of Coal has allocated coal blocks for captive end use and sale of coal / commercial mining. 85.32 Million Tonnes of coal has been produced in FY-2021-22 from the 47 operational coal blocks. As against the scheduled production of 203.67 Million Tonnes for the FY 2022-23, it is expected that a total 58 coal blocks would become operational with an expected production of around 138.28 Million Tonnes.

Show Cause Notices are issued from time to time to the companies which are not adhering to the timelines prescribed in their agreements for timely operationalisation of coal blocks or for non-achievement of targeted coal production. A Scrutiny Committee has been constituted by the Ministry to consider the show cause notices and replies received from allocattees on case to case basis and recommend penalty in cases the delays are attributable to the allocattees.

The Scrutiny Committee, in its 17th meeting held on recently has reviewed cases of 24 coal mines – and recommended proportionate appropriation of Performance Security in four cases i.e Tenughat Vidyut Nigam Limited (Rajbar E&D), Topworth Urja & Metals Ltd. (Marki Mangli-I), Ultratech Cements Ltd (Bicharpur) and National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (Talaipalli) due to delay on the part of allocattees. Recommendations of the Scrutiny Committee have been accepted by the Government and appropriation orders are being issued.

Subsequent to the meeting of the Scrutiny Committee, further show cause notices were issued to 16 companies for 22 coal blocks, viz.

Hindalco Industries Limited National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (3 blocks) JSW Steel Limited Trimula Industries Limited Damodar valley corporation West Bengal Power Development Corporation Topworth Urja and Metals Ltd B.S. Ispat Limited Indrajit Power Private Ltd Birla Corp. Ltd (2 blocks) Sunflag Iron and Steel Company Limited Karnataka Power Corporation Ltd (2 blocks) Power plus Traders Pvt. Ltd Vedanta Limited (3 blocks) National Aluminium Company Limited EMIL Mines and Mineral Resources Limited .

In addition to the regular follow up, review meetings are also being held by Ministry of coal with the blocks allocattees and the respective State / Central agencies like MoEF&CC, State Mining Departments, State Revenue Departments, State Forest Departments, etc. for early operationalization of the blocks and to enhance the production from operational blocks. A Project Management Unit has also been appointed by Ministry for handholding of allocattees in obtaining the statutory clearances for early operationalization of coal blocks.