Coal Ministry Committed to Ensure Adequate and Cheaper Availability of Coal

In line with the guiding principles laid down by the Hon’ble Prime Minister for “Working with the nation as a whole approach and breaking silos,” the Ministry of Coal, in coordination with the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Power, and other relevant departments, is committed to ensuring an adequate supply of coal at notified prices for the Power and Fertilizer sectors. This initiative also extends to non-regulated sectors, including Steel, Cement, Paper, and Sponge Iron, which are vital for the country’s economic growth.

For the fiscal year 2024-25, the Ministry has set an ambitious coal production target of 1,080 MT. As of 19.07.24, coal production has reached 294.20 MT, reflecting a robust growth rate of 10.70% compared to the same period last year, which was 265.77 MT. This positive trend underscores the Ministry’s commitment to meeting the energy demands of various sectors while maintaining a focus on sustainable economic development.

In terms of coal dispatch, as of 19.07.24, the Ministry has successfully dispatched 311.48 MT of coal, achieving a growth of 8.49% over the previous year, which was 287.12 MT. This increase in dispatch not only supports the operational needs of key industries but also contributes to the overall stability of the energy market. The Ministry of Coal remains dedicated to ensuring that coal remains an affordable and accessible resource for all sectors of the economy, thereby reinforcing the nation’s commitment to growth and development.

By maintaining a steady and reliable supply, the Ministry aims to strengthen the country’s energy security and support key economic sectors. Through these strategic initiatives, the Ministry of Coal is poised to play a pivotal role in driving India’s economic progress, ensuring that the coal supply remains both adequate and cost-effective for reliant industries.