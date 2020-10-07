Coal Ministry awards MCL’s Lakhanpur Area for Swachhta contribution

Sambalpur: Lakhanpur Area of Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has been awarded First Prize by the Ministry of Coal for outstanding contribution and performance during Swachhata Pakhwada in year 2019.

As per communication from Mr Anupam Lahiri, ISS, Deputy Director General, Ministry of Coal, a virtual presentation programme was organised wherein Mr B N Shukla, Chairman-cum-Managing Director, MCL formally presented the awarded to the General Manager, Lakhanpur Area.

Lakhanpur Area was adjudged best among about 88 Areas/units of various subsidiaries of Coal India Limited, for contribution in Swachhta Pakhwada from June 15 to 30, 2019.

Meanwhile, special honour was given to Mr B Sairam, General Manager (CSR) for significant contributions in organizing the Swachhta Pakhwada-2019

The CMD has congratulated Team Lakhanpur Area and the CSR Department of the company for this distinguished achievement.

Mr OP Singh, Director (Tech/Operations), Mr KR Vasudevan, Director (Finance), Mr BP Sharma, CVO, Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel) and Mr Baban Singh, Director (Tech/P&P), were prominent among senior officers who attended the award presentation ceremony.

