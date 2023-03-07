Coal Ministry Auctions Two more mines of Odisha Today; Total Geological Reserves comes to 1,652 Million Ton

Ministry of Coal had launched the auctions of coal mines for commercial mining under 6th round and second attempt of 5th round on November 03, 2022. Forward auctions for these mines have been started on 27.02.2023 and on the 8th day of the e-auction, 2 coal mines were put up for auction of which 1 was CMSP coal mine and 1 was MMDR coal mine. Further details of the coal mines are as under:-

1 coal mine is fully explored coal mine and 1 coal mine is Partially Explored coal mine;

The total geological reserves for the coal mines are ~ 1,652 Million Tonnes.

Cumulative PRC for the coal mines is 15 MTPA (excluding Partially Explored coal mine)

The results for Day 8 are as under:

S. No. Name of the Mine State PRC (MTPA) Geological Reserves (MT) Closing Bid Submitted by Floor Price (%) Final Offer (%) 1 Sakhigopal B Kankili Odisha NA 500.00 Rungta Sons Private Limited 4.00% 6.50% 2 Baitarni West* Odisha 15 1,152.11 Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd 4.00% 33.50%

These coal mines upon operationalization will generate Annual Revenue of ~Rs.2,873 crores (excluding Partially Explored Sakhigopal B Kankili coal mine) calculated at PRC of the coal mine. These mines will attract capital investment of ~Rs.2,250 crores and will provide employment to ~20,280 people.