Coal Ministry Advances Solar Energy and Waste Management in Special Campaign 4.0 for Sustainable Future

As part of the ongoing Special Campaign 4.0, Ministry of Coal, along with its Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), has been actively implementing a range of activities identified during the campaign’s preparatory phase. This effort has fostered adoption of several good practices aimed at enhancing cleanliness, efficiency and sustainability across coal sector.

During implementation phase, from 2nd to 31st October 2024, significant progress has been made. So far, a total of 211 sites have has cleaned covering 13,01,043 sq. ft. against the target of 62,08,064 sq. ft. Against target of 8,286 MT scrap, 3,516 MT of scrap has been disposed-off generating a revenue of Rs. 83,709,707/-. Besides, 15,322 physical and electronic files have been reviewed and 5,253 files were weeded out/closed.

Union Minister of Coal & Mines, Shri G Kishan Reddy during his visit to Western Coalfields Limited, Nagpur, felicitated Safai Karamcharis for their unwavering dedication and hard work in maintaining cleanliness at workplaces and in surrounding areas. This recognition is a testament to their indispensable contribution to the success of the Special Campaign, reflecting the Ministry’s commitment to fostering a clean and hygienic environment.

Some of the best Practices during this Campaign are

1. Solar Installations under PM Surya Ghar Yojna:

Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey inaugurated three Solar Trees (3 x 5 KW each) installed within CMPDIL campus under the PM Surya Ghar Yojna. This initiative aims to harness solar power for meeting the energy needs of office and residential buildings. These Solar Trees symbolize a significant step towards energy self-sufficiency and environmental stewardship. By leveraging renewable energy, CMPDIL is setting an example for reducing carbon footprints and promoting a sustainable future. The Solar Trees serve as an inspiration to employees and the surrounding community to embrace clean energy solutions.

2. Waste to Art Initiative:

CMPDIL has transformed waste into creativity by installing a unique “Golden Deer and a Fawn” sculpture within its campus. Made entirely from discarded materials like window rods, metal angles, sheets, and stripes, this sculpture is a testament to the art of repurposing waste.

The intricate sculpture, inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey on October 4, 2024, highlights the CMPDIL’s dedication to blending artistry with sustainability. It serves as a symbol of the resourceful use of scrap, turning waste into a meaningful piece of art that enhances the aesthetic value of the campus.

3.AI-Enabled Smart ReBin for Waste Management:

Coal India Limited (CIL) has introduced the innovative Smart-ReBin at its office premises and residential complexes. This AI-enabled waste segregation solution is designed to promote effective disposal of plastic bottles and other waste materials, supporting the principles of the Special Campaign 4.0. The 6-foot-tall, overflow-proof container is designed in the shape of a PET bottle, making it easy for users to deposit waste. Equipped with smart sensors, the bins monitor fill levels, ensuring optimized collection schedules and reducing the chances of overflow.