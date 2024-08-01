Coal Ministry Achieves 74.07 Million Tonne Production in July 2024

The Ministry of Coal has achieved a significant upswing in overall coal production during the month of July 2024, reaching 74.07 Million Tonne (MT). This surpasses the figures of 69.42 MT of the corresponding month during the previous year, representing an increase of 6.69 %.

The production of Coal India Limited (CIL) has risen to 55.04 MT in the month of July 2024 marking a growth of 2.54 % as compared to 53.67 MT in July 2023. The Cumulative Coal Production (up to July 2024) has seen commendable leap of 321.45MT (Provisional) in FY’ 24-25 as compared to 292.80 MT during the same period in FY’ 23-24, with a growth of 9.78%.

Coal dispatch witnessed a significant boost in July 2024, touching 79.54 MT, compared to 76.05 MT recorded in July 2023, with a growth rate of 4.58%. The Cumulative Coal dispatch (up to July 2024) stood at 341.61 MT (Provisional) in FY’ 24-25, compared to 316.54 MT during the corresponding period in FY’ 23-24, with a commendable growth of 7.92%.

As on 31.07.2024, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a notable surge, reaching 86.8 MT. This surge reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 43.85 % underscoring the robust performance and efficiency of the coal sector.

The above statistics underscore the coal sector’s resilience and commitment to meeting the nation’s energy demands. The Ministry of Coal remains steadfast in fostering sustained growth and efficiency within the sector.