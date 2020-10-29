Coal India’s CSR, Quality awards among 5 wins by MCL

Sambalpur: Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) has bagged five Coal India awards, including two corporate awards for Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Quality.

Mr BN Shukla, CMD presided over the prize distribution ceremony for 46th Foundation Day of Coal India, which was organised through online mode.

Mr OP Singh, Director (Technical/Operations), Mr KR Vasudevan, Director (Finance), Mr Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), Mr Baban Singh, Director (Technical/P&P) were prominent among senior officers present on the occasion.

MCL has bagged 1st prize for CSR implementation in Coal India.

Corporate Award for Quality Awareness in the category Best Opencast Mine producing more than 3 MTPA has been won by Samleswari OCP, under Ib Valley Area of the company.

In the individual category, Mr Sanjay Jha, General Manager, Basundhara Area, was presented award for Best Area General Manager, Mr B Sairam, General Manager (Mining-CSR/PR) was presented the award for Best Head of the Department and Mr Javaid Mohammad Akhoon, Dy Manager (E&T) was presented Vigilance Excellence Award.

