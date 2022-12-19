Coal India Imports 3.58 Lakh Ton Coal from Indonesia

New Delhi : Approximately 3.58 lakh tonne of coal has been imported by Coal India Limited (CIL) from Indonesia through the vendor namely M/s GHV-BDE-DIL (JV) during this year on behalf of Thermal Power Plants (TPPs) of State GENCOs and Independent Power Plant (IPPs). Orders for supply of imported coal were placed by CIL based on the ‘Firm Orders’ and the advance payment by various Power Generating Companies.

As per data provided by Ministry of Power, 86% of the imported coal has been utilized.

Considering the increasing electricity demand and for building up of coal stock at power plants before onset of monsoon, Ministry of Power (MoP) on 28.04.2022 advised power plants to import coal for blending purpose to meet 10% of their coal requirement. Subsequently, after reviewing the coal stock position, MoP on 01.08.2022 decided that the States/IPPs and Ministry of Coal may decide the blending percentage after assessing the availability of domestic coal supplies.

This information was given by the Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.