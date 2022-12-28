Coal India Chairman praises MCL for Consistent Performance

Sambalpur : Shri Pramod Agrawal, Chairman, Coal India Limited on Tuesday praised Team MCL (Mahanadi Coalfields Limited) for consistently performing above the expectations and playing a leader’s role in achieving annual production target of Coal India.

Shri OP Singh, CMD, MCL, Shri Keshav Rao, Director (Personnel), MCL, Shri Jugal Kumar Borah, Director (Technical), MCL and Shri Ajit Kumar Behura, Director (Finance), MCL were prominent among the senior officers from the headquarters and mining Areas who were present at the morning meeting, which is a routine that company follows daily for better coordination and execution of planned activities.

Shri Agrawal, while addressing the Team MCL at the meeting through video-conferencing this morning, said, “With your dedication and thorough planning, you (MCL) have made the enhanced target also look easy and there’s no doubt that it will be achieved soon and I would like to acknowledge and congratulate Team MCL for registering a growth of 15.9% over the targeted production of coal, which is almost 19 million tonne”.

The most important fact was that the Company had given due importance to the overburden (OB) removal, the Chairman noted, and said, “Ten per cent increase over the target in the OBR gives us a satisfaction and confidence that in the coming months of April, May and June, which may be challenging for Coal India, you will be making major contribution and help meet the energy demand of the nation”.

“The way you have been contributing, I am confident you will manage to produce six lakh tonne coal daily and the Coal India will achieve the 700 million tonne coal production target this financial year,” the Chairman said, referring to challenges that made target challenging by limiting production operations in some of Coal India subsidiaries.

Predicting that the demand for power will increase in coming days, Shri Agrawal said, “There will be increased demand for coal from Coal India, and MCL, which is successfully supplying about 4.35 lakh tonne of coal daily to the power sector, will have to increase its contribution.”

To bring down pressure of coal demand from the grid and keeping in mind the limitation of rail infrastructure in place, the Chairman said the Captive Power Producers (CPPs) in the vicinity would have to be given priority for coal dispatch as they lift coal via road mode and have their own wagons as well.

Expressing his satisfaction on progress made by MCL to complete ongoing FMC (First Mile Connectivity) projects, he emphasized on the need for timely completion of FMC projects, being a critical activity for both MCL as well as Coal India in view of increasing pressure on road transportation and dust challenges.

The Chairman also appreciated the advancements made by MCL in setting up MDO (mine developer-cum-operator) projects.

Asserting that the issues of Environment (EC) and Forest Clearances (FC) are being successfully dealt with the active support at ministerial levels, Shri Agrawal advised that MCL should continue to make consistent efforts towards sustainability and ensure that the conditions of EC & FC are being complied for coal mining operations.