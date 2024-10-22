Coal India arm SECL Advances Its Digital Push During Special Campaign 4.0

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), Coal India’s second-largest subsidiary, has made significant strides in its digital transformation as part of the Special Campaign 4.0. With a focus on innovation, inclusivity, and operational efficiency, SECL has introduced a series of digital initiatives to streamline processes, enhance collaboration, and foster a culture of continuous learning within the organization.

CMD Dashboard: A Unified Platform for Task Monitoring and Collaboration

SECL’s CMD Dashboard is a comprehensive online platform designed to monitor various tasks and projects across SECL’s headquarters and operational areas. The dashboard enables users to raise requirements with any department and track their requests in real-time. It provides an overview of new, in-progress, and delayed tasks, fostering greater transparency, collaboration, and efficiency across SECL’s inter-company operations.

Digital Land Acquisition Process with LAMS

SECL has also digitalized its land acquisition process through the Land Acquisition Management System (LAMS), which simplifies and expedites the traditionally complex land acquisition procedures. Notably, Khodri village, under the Kusmunda megaproject, has become one of the first villages to complete an end-to-end digital land acquisition using LAMS.

Abhimanyu E-Learning Platform: Fostering a Culture of Knowledge and Skill Development

Following the successful launch of the Abhimanyu E-magazine last year, which promoted knowledge sharing among SECL employees, SECL is now introducing the Abhimanyu E-learning Platform. This platform offers employees an online space for collective learning, knowledge-sharing and skill development enhancing their professional development.

Online Grievance Redressal: Enhancing Citizen-Centric Services

In line with Special Campaign 4.0’s focus on citizen-centric practices, SECL is proactively advancing its online grievance redressal systems. With no pending grievances over 30 days, the company has streamlined its complaint resolution process, ensuring quicker redressal.

Driving Digital Transformation with In-House Web Apps

SECL has also developed various in-house web applications to drive its digital transformation. Key apps include CSR app, which tracks corporate social responsibility initiatives; Chirayu app, which facilitates seamless medical referrals and the Vidhik app, which provides an overview of legal matters. These platforms reflect SECL’s commitment to creating tailor-made, efficient digital solutions that meet the unique needs of its workforce and operations.

Through these initiatives, SECL is advancing its digital push, contributing to the overall vision of a digitally empowered Coal India. Special Campaign 4.0 has been a catalyst in SECL’s journey toward greater innovation, transparency, and operational excellence.