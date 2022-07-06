Coal India aims to Conclude Wage Pact for Non- Executive Workforce at the Earliest

New Delhi : The Ministry of Coal has clarified that Coal India Ltd (CIL) has held five meetings under NCWA – XI so far. The Company aims to conclude the wage pact of its non-executive workforce at the earliest in a mutually agreeable manner.

CIL maintains amicable and harmonious relations with its Unions and strives to avoid any discordance or strikes in view of the importance of the coal sector in the country. The negotiations are in progress and it usually takes time to conclude the pact.

It is pertinent to mention that CIL was the first CPSU in the country to have successfully concluded the previous three wage agreements. Keeping up this tradition, CIL hopes to quickly seal the wage pact this time as well.

It is further stated that any report contrary to the above statement is factually incorrect and one-sided.