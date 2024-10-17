Coal Gallery Showcases Legacy and Future Innovations in Energy: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

The Ministry of Coal’s first-ever coal gallery, an exhibition titled ‘Black Diamond: Unveiling the Depths,’ is now opened at the National Science Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State for Coal and Mines Shri Satish Chandra Dubey jointly inaugurated the exhibition today.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said, this gallery aims not only to enlighten visitors about the past and present of coal but also to inspire future innovations in energy production and sustainability. The Coal Gallery is designed to be an educational and interactive space dedicated to exploring coal’s journey from formation to its pivotal role in modern energy consumption. He said, as we transition toward greener energy solutions, this gallery will serve as a crucial reminder of coal’s foundational role in India’s energy security and economic development.

Secretary of Ministry of Culture, Shri Arunish Chawla, along with Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal and Mines Smt. Nirupama Kotru, Joint Secretary of Ministry of Culture, Shri Sanjay Kaul and other senior officers graced the event.

An Immersive Exploration of the Coal Industry

The ‘Black Diamond’ exhibition aims to showcase the exploration, extraction, and processing of coal, highlighting the advanced technologies and safety measures that define modern coal mining. It offers visitors a deeper appreciation of the essential role coal plays in shaping the global energy landscape, while also challenging misconceptions about the environmental impact of coal mining. The exhibition is designed to inspire curiosity, innovation, and scientific thinking, particularly among students and young visitors.

Dynamic Diorama of Open-Cast Mining: Visitors can experience the grandeur and complexity of open-cast mining through a detailed diorama, offering a vivid, immersive experience that captures the scale and intricacies of mining operations.

Simulated Coal Mine Experience: The exhibition includes a walk-through simulated coal mine lift featuring a virtual descent into the depths of a coal seam. Visitors can gear up with safety equipment for a journey into an underground mine, exploring long wall mining machines, continuous miners, and the technology used in these operations.

Dragline Simulator: A star attraction, the dragline simulator allows visitors to virtually operate this massive piece of machinery, blending a real-world console with virtual displays. This interactive exhibit provides an educational glimpse into the technical expertise required in modern mining.

Coal Exploration & ‘Kayakalp’ Digital Diorama: The “Coal Exploration” section showcases advanced methods of uncovering hidden coal reserves, while a digital diorama on ‘Kayakalp’ highlights Coal India Limited’s innovative land reclamation efforts. This section demonstrates how abandoned coal mines can be transformed into Eco-Parks or tourist attractions, embodying a commitment to environmental stewardship.

Raniganj Mining Rescue Operation Capsule: A recreation of the Raniganj mining rescue operation honors the bravery and determination of those who risked their lives to rescue operation honors the bravery, this exhibit serves as a tribute to the human spirit in the face of adversity.

This groundbreaking exhibition goes beyond traditional displays by integrating cutting-edge technology and immersive storytelling. Visitors will gain insight into the geological processes that turned ancient plant matter into the valuable “Black Gold” that powers the world today.

The ‘Black Diamond’ gallery aims to educate and inspire, offering a unique opportunity to explore the technological advancements, environmental practices, and rich heritage of the coal industry. It provides a narrative of innovation, sustainability, and the evolution of an industry that has played a pivotal role in India’s growth dispelling misconceptions about coal mining while promoting awareness of its significance in the global energy landscape.