Coal demand of 1500 MTPA is projected by various agencies by the year 2030 : Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi : The fourth round of commercial auctions was launched on December 16, 2021 and 99 coal mines were offered. The mines were from Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana and West Bengal states. Out of these 99 coal mines, total of 8 coal mines were successfully auctioned. Development of new mines are required towards Atmanirbhar Bharat to reduce import dependence. Coal demand of 1500 MTPA is projected by various agencies by the year 2030. Further, several steps have been taken to reduce emission from coal mining like First Mile Connectivity, massive afforestation and RE projects, etc.

Coal mines are operated as per the approved mining plan and coal production is monitored against the level given in the mining plan for that particular year especially in pre-PRC attainment stage and during tapering-before closing. Coal mines are running on average at optimal capacity as per mining plans. Considering last 5 years average, CIL’s overall system capacity utilization is near about 80%. The capacity utilization of SCCL has been near about 82-90% and capacity utilization of NLCIL has been near about 85%-100% as per mine plan. Prematurely comparing the production of a mine with PRC while the mine is still in pre-PRC stage misleads one to believe that the capacity is underutilized.

This information was given by the Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.