New Delhi : Coal companies in addition to contributing to the DMF, carry out various programmes and activities through their CSR funds benefit the peripheral areas around coal mines. These programmes/activities are majorly undertaken in themes such as Healthcare, Education, Skill Development & Livelihood, Rural Development, Promotion of Sports, environment etc. The major projects/activities undertaken and their intended impact on the socio-economic status of the people are noted below:
|S. No.
|CSR Project/Activity
|Impact
|1
|Skill Development & Livelihood:
|
|2
|Rural Development:
|
|3
|Education:
|
|4
|Healthcare, Nutrition & Sanitation:
|
|5
|Promotion of Sports:
|
|6
|Environment Conservation:
|
|7
|Disaster Management during COVID-19 pandemic:
|
|8
|Others:
|
This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.