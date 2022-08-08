New Delhi : Coal companies in addition to contributing to the DMF, carry out various programmes and activities through their CSR funds benefit the peripheral areas around coal mines. These programmes/activities are majorly undertaken in themes such as Healthcare, Education, Skill Development & Livelihood, Rural Development, Promotion of Sports, environment etc. The major projects/activities undertaken and their intended impact on the socio-economic status of the people are noted below:

S. No. CSR Project/Activity Impact 1 Skill Development & Livelihood: Training of youth from peripheral areas

Construction of Skill Development centers

Adoption of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs)

Livelihood development programmes in areas such as agro-forestry, poultry, handicrafts etc. Skill development opportunities for local youth

Opportunities of formal sector employment after training

Income generation for local people 2 Rural Development: Installation of solar lights/high mast LED lights

Construction of roads

Water supply through tankers and piped systems, handpumps etc.

Water treatment plants

Electrification works

Construction of community centers

Adoption of villages for holistic development Improved quality of living for the residents

Improved connectivity of villages 3 Education: Upgrading school infrastructure & furniture

Installation of smart classes

Provision of Mid-day meals

Construction of hostels, libraries Better education and nutrition for students with improved learning outcomes 4 Healthcare, Nutrition & Sanitation: Construction of hospitals & medical colleges

Development of Anganwadi Centres

Construction of household and public toilets

Mobile medical van services

Providing equipment, ambulances etc. to hospitals

Promotion of menstrual hygiene methods Better healthcare, nutrition and immunization services 5 Promotion of Sports: Training of youth in sports

Construction of sports facilities such as stadiums, sports complexes etc. Promotion of rural sports

Talent identification and nurturing making them medal candidates 6 Environment Conservation: Deepening/Renovation of ponds

Tree plantation

Construction of check dams Improved ecological balance 7 Disaster Management during COVID-19 pandemic: Financial support to district administrations and state disaster management authorities

Arrangement of food for needy persons

Providing treatment infrastructure and equipment

Distribution of masks, hand sanitizers, gloves etc.

Installation of medical oxygen plants in hospitals Better preparedness to deal with the pandemic 8 Others: Promotion of folk and tribal art forms

Providing aids, appliances and development of accessibility-enabling infrastructure for differently abled persons

Development of tourism infrastructure Preservation of art and culture

Better quality of life for differently abled persons

Income for local people from increased tourist inflow

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.