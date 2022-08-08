National

Coal companies in addition to contributing to the DMF, carry out various programmes and activities through their CSR funds

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : Coal companies in addition to contributing to the DMF, carry out various programmes and activities through their CSR funds benefit the peripheral areas around coal mines. These programmes/activities are majorly undertaken in themes such as Healthcare, Education, Skill Development & Livelihood, Rural Development, Promotion of Sports, environment etc. The major projects/activities undertaken and their intended impact on the socio-economic status of the people are noted below:

 

S. No. CSR Project/Activity Impact
1 Skill Development & Livelihood:

  • Training of youth from peripheral areas
  • Construction of Skill Development centers
  • Adoption of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs)
  • Livelihood development programmes in areas such as agro-forestry, poultry, handicrafts etc.
  • Skill development opportunities for local youth
  • Opportunities of formal sector employment after training
  • Income generation for local people
2 Rural Development:

  • Installation of solar lights/high mast LED lights
  • Construction of roads
  • Water supply through tankers and piped systems, handpumps etc.
  • Water treatment plants
  • Electrification works
  • Construction of community centers
  • Adoption of villages for holistic development
  • Improved quality of living for the residents
  • Improved connectivity of villages

 
3 Education:

  • Upgrading school infrastructure & furniture
  • Installation of smart classes
  • Provision of Mid-day meals
  • Construction of hostels, libraries
  • Better education and nutrition for students with improved learning outcomes
4 Healthcare, Nutrition & Sanitation:

  • Construction of hospitals & medical colleges
  • Development of Anganwadi Centres
  • Construction of household and public toilets
  • Mobile medical van services
  • Providing equipment, ambulances etc. to hospitals
  • Promotion of menstrual hygiene methods
  • Better healthcare, nutrition and immunization services
5 Promotion of Sports:

  • Training of youth in sports
  • Construction of sports facilities such as stadiums, sports complexes etc.
  • Promotion of rural sports
  • Talent identification and nurturing making them medal candidates
6 Environment Conservation:

  • Deepening/Renovation of ponds
  • Tree plantation
  • Construction of check dams
  • Improved ecological balance
7 Disaster Management during COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Financial support to district administrations and state disaster management authorities
  • Arrangement of food for needy persons
  • Providing treatment infrastructure and equipment
  • Distribution of masks, hand sanitizers, gloves etc.
  • Installation of medical oxygen plants in hospitals
  • Better preparedness to deal with the pandemic

 
8 Others:

  • Promotion of folk and tribal art forms
  • Providing aids, appliances and development of accessibility-enabling infrastructure for differently abled persons
  • Development of tourism infrastructure
  • Preservation of art and culture
  • Better quality of life for differently abled persons
  • Income for local people from increased tourist inflow

 

This information was given by the Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.