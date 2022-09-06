Coal and Mines Ministries to Organize Two-day National Mines Ministers Conference in Hyderabad

New Delhi : The Ministry of Coal and Ministry of Mines will be organizing a two-day National Mines Ministers’ conference in Hyderabad on 9th & 10th September, 2022 to formulate new and effective strategies to further encourage mineral exploration in the country and also to assess the effectiveness of recent policy reforms brought about by the Centre in the mining sector.

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Shri Pralhad Joshi, Minister of State for Mines, Coal & Railways Shri Raosaheb Patil Danve, Secretaries of Coal, Mines Ministries, Ministers from different states, Principal Secretaries (Mines) and DGMs/DMGs and other senior functionaries will be attending the crucial conference. Considering the fact that in the next 25 years the global demand for minerals will exceed current production, the mineral sector will play a vital role in our overall advancement. Hence, National Mines Ministers’ conference will be an effective platform to put forward the constraints faced by the state governments in the mineral sector. The conference aims to strengthen the ties between the Ministry of Mines and various state governments.

The highlights of the conference include discussions on the efforts made in the mining sector and effective utilization of National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET) funds by state governments, presentations by state governments of Karnataka, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujrat, presentation of the status of auction by state governments and interaction with Notified Private Exploration Agencies (NPEAs).

On the second day of the conference, Ministry of Coal will be showcasing the reforms in the coal sector and their impact, approaches to land acquisition for coal mining projects and coal logistics through different presentations. Operationalization of already allotted coal mines and their status will be another focus of attention.

Besides Mining Minsters of the state governments, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Dr. Anil Kumar Jain and Chairman, Coal India Ltd Shri Pramod Agrawal will be addressing the conference on the second day.