CMPDI Conducts National Seminar on ‘Mineral Exploration & Water Resource Management: Recent Trends’

Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDI) in association with Society of Geo-Scientists Jharkhand (SGSJ) organised a National Seminar today on ‘Mineral Exploration & Water Resource Management: Recent Trends’ with special focus on the state of Jharkhand. CMD, CMPDI, Shri Manoj Kumar inaugurated the One-day National Seminar. This seminar aims to address pressing issues related to Strategic & Critical Mineral Resources and Water Resource Management, encompassing both surface and groundwater. The seminar featured a series of technical sessions, including oral presentations based on submitted abstracts and keynote addresses from experts in the field, both from within and outside the organization.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Coal, Smt. Rupinder Brar, the Chief guest of the seminar addressed the audience through Video conference (VC). At the outset, Smt. Brar congratulated CMPDI and said that seminar topic is more contemporary as we need a lot research, ideas on how to do sustainable mining and Water Resource Management during mineral exploration. Smt. Brar also appreciated the seminar subjects and said that this seminar will add value to the ecosystem of mining and the outcome and best practices emerge out of this seminar will be incorporated and implemented in the field of mining.

CMD, CMPDI and Patron of the seminar Shri Manoj Kumar, said that, “It is a matter of pride for CMPDI for hosting the National Seminar on a theme “Mineral Exploration & Water Resource Management: Recent trends” which shows the efforts of CMPDI towards achieving its vision of ‘To be a market leader in an expanding earth resource sector and allied professional activities.’ Today’s seminar will be a great opportunity for discussion on mineral wealth of Jharkhand as well as innovative approach for adoption of advanced technique for exploration of mineral wealth situated in the country and Groundwater management through recent trends and techniques’, he added.

Total 22 papers (including 6 key-notes) were presented in this seminar and about 300 delegates from GSI, NTPC, SAIL, MECL, Ranchi University, Central University of Jharkhand, IIT-ISM Dhanabad etc. attended the seminar. ADG operations, Jharkhand Police, Shri Sanjay A. Lathkar; Director (Technical/P&D), CMPDI, Shri Ajay Kumar; Director (Technical/ES), CMPDI, Shri Satish Jha, other senior officials and employees of CMPDI were present on the occasion.