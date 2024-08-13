CMD, PFC Inaugurates Research Anatomy Laboratory at IIT Madras under CSR Initiative

Chennai— Smt. Parminder Chopra, CMD, Power Finance Corporation Limited (PFC) has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Anatomy laboratory at the Department of Medical Sciences and Technology, Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras). This advanced facility, supported by a CSR grant of ₹16.5 crore from PFC, marks a significant milestone in medical education and research in India.

The state-of-the-art Anatomy laboratory was inaugurated in the presence of Shri Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial), PFC; Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; Shri Ali Shah, Executive Director, CSR, Prof. R. Krishna Kumar, Institute Professor, Prof. Boby George, HoD, Dept. of Medical Sciences & Technology, Prof. Ashwin Mahalingam, Dean-Designate, Alumni and Corporate Relations, Shri Kaviraj Nair, OIA and other officials of PFC.

From L to R: Shri Ali Shah, Executive Director, CSR, Shri Manoj Sharma, Director (Commercial), PFC; Smt. Parminder Chopra, CMD, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director, IIT Madras; Prof. Boby George, HoD, Dept. of Medical Sciences & Technology; Prof. Srikanth Vedantham; Prof. R. Krishna Kumar, Institute Professor during inauguration of Anatomy Laboratory .

Highlights of the PFC-Supported Anatomy Laboratory:

Cutting-Edge Facility: The lab is designed to utilize and develop advanced technology for effective teaching and learning, specifically for the innovative BS Degree Programme in Medical Sciences & Engineering. This facility represents a pioneering step in integrating high-tech methods into undergraduate medical education.

First-of-Its-Kind in India: In a ground-breaking move, IIT Madras has established a dry Anatomy lab that meets medical college standards. This lab will provide a unique learning environment, enabling students to gain hands-on experience in anatomy, a field traditionally reliant on more conventional methods.

In a ground-breaking move, IIT Madras has established a dry Anatomy lab that meets medical college standards. This lab will provide a unique learning environment, enabling students to gain hands-on experience in anatomy, a field traditionally reliant on more conventional methods. Promoting Innovation: The establishment of this facility will inspire students to generate innovative and disruptive product ideas. PFC hopes that the exposure to this cutting-edge lab will lead to the development of indigenous products, reducing the nation’s reliance on imports and contributing to self-reliance in the medical field.

Smt. Parminder Chopra, CMD, PFC, remarked, “We are proud to be associated with this transformative project at IIT Madras. Our commitment extends beyond infrastructure financing; as a responsible corporate entity, we believe in enriching lives through our CSR initiatives and contributing to building a better society. This innovative first-of-its-kind Anatomy lab can be used to explore new technologies for development of powerful medical devices. By applying engineering principles to medical knowledge, such research has the potential to revolutionise healthcare sector.”