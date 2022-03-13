CMD (NTPC Ltd.) Visits NTPC Darlipali

New Delhi: Gurdeep Singh, Chairman & Managing Director (NTPC Ltd) visited NTPC Darlipali on 11th & 12th March and was welcomed by Shri A K Samaiyar, Chief General Manager (Darlipali) and Shri Vijay Chand, General Manager (O&M) in the august presence of senior officials of NTPC.

CMD visited Darlipali Plant area, Unit Control Room and reviewed the progress of Darlipali station.

Shri Singh also chaired interactive meetings with Senior officials, young executives, Female employees, Darlipali Executive Association and encouraged them to continue with the same effort and dedication for the progress of the station.