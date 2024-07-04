CMD, IREDA Meets CM and Dy CM of Odisha to Boost Green Energy Financing

Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), met with the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi and Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Shri Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo in Bhubaneswar today. The meetings focused on IREDA’s pivotal role in renewable energy financing and its commitment to sustainable development.

During the discussion, Shri Das emphasized IREDA’s significant contributions to renewable energy project financing across the country. He elaborated on the company’s initiatives aimed at promoting clean energy and explained how IREDA can further support Odisha in tapping its renewable energy potential through financing. The state’s green energy goals were a key focus of the conversation, particularly the opportunities in areas such as Hydro, Floating Solar, Solar component manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, and Green Ammonia, etc.

The Hon’ble Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister commended IREDA’s remarkable growth and acknowledged its position as the largest financing company dedicated to green energy development. Shri Deo also holds the charge of the Energy Department.

Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohanty, Director (Finance), also participated in the discussions, underscoring IREDA’s commitment to support fastest renewable energy development in the country.