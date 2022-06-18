CMD (Chairman & Managing Director), National Hydro Project Corporation (NHPC), A K Singh calls on Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and briefs about the ongoing projects of NHPC in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi :CMD (Chairman & Managing Director), National Hydro Project Corporation (NHPC), A K Singh today called on Union Minister of State (I/C) Science & Technology; Minister of State (I/C) Earth Sciences; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh and briefed him about the status of the ongoing power projects in Kishtwar, which when completed will turn Kishtwar into a major power hub generating nearly 6000 MV of power.

During the meeting, discussions were held regarding ongoing projects of NHPC in Jammu & Kashmir and prospects of future Business Development in Jammu & Kashmir. CMD NHPC appraised him about the progress of these projects.

Pakal Dul HE Project (1000MW) is under active construction after river diversion was carried out on 01.11.2021. The project will generate 3230 Mus annually and expected to be completed by July 2025 Kiru HE Project (624 MW) is also under active construction.

The river diversion was carried out on 31.12.2021 and will generate 2272 Musli annually. The project is expected to be completed by July 2025. The work of Kwar HE Project (40MW) started with the award of Civil Work package on 11.05.2022. The project will generate 1975 MUs annually and scheduled completion is in Nov 2026. Ratle HE Project (850 MW) is under construction and work started by awarding EPC Contract on 18.01.2022.

The scheduled date of commissioning of the project is 10th Feb 2026 and once commissioned, project will generate 3136 MU annually. Kirthai-II HE Project (930 MW) is under investigation and will generate 3329.52MU annually on commissioning.

With the commissioning of all these projects, the power requirement of Jammu and Kashmir will be improved drastically and will help in achieving the goal of zero carbon emission.He also assured continued support & cooperation of the State to NHPC.