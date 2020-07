Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) orders returnees from Ganjam, Khordha, Jajpur, Gajapati and Balasore districts to the city to spend 14-day institutional quarantine from the date of return.

CMC also orders returnees from Nischintakoili, Narasinghpur, Mahanga, Badamba and Tigiria blocks of Cuttack district to spend institutional quarantine.

