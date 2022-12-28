CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visits Model Children Home and Old Age Home, Nari Sewa Sadan and Institute for Children with Special Abilities

New Delhi : Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today visited Model Children Home and Old Age Home, Nari Sewa Sadan at Mashobra and Institute for Children with Special Abilities at Dhalli, Shimla (ICSA). He took stock of the facilities being provided to the inmates and also interacted with the inmates of these institutions. He directed the officers to ensure best facilities to the inmates.

Later, while interacting with the media, the Chief Minister said that the State Government would provide festive allowance to the inmates of such institutions run by the Government. He said that this would give a feeling to inmates that the Government was committed and concerned for their welfare and betterment.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that three integrated Social Welfare Institutions would be opened in different parts of the State to provide state of art facilities to destitute women, orphans and specially abled children so that they could feel like home in these institutions. He said that he had directed the concerned departments to ensure proper planning, designing of the buildings to be constructed for such institutions.

Chief Minister also distributed blankets and sweets to inmates of Nari Sewa Sadan at Mashobra.

Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan, MLAs Anirudh Singh, Ajay Solanki, Harish Janartha, Chief Secretary R.D. Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary Finance Prabodh Saxena, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Subhasish Panda, Secretary, Social Justice and Empowerment M. Sudha Devi and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.