CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to preside over MLAs priority meeting on 30th and 31st January

By Odisha Diary bureau

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would preside over the meeting with MLAs for fixing their priorities in the annual budget for the year 2023-24 on 30th   and 31st January, 2023 at H.P. Secretariat.

The meeting with MLAs of Chamba, Shimla and Lahaul-Spiti districts will be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM while meeting with MLAs of Una, Hamirpur, Kullu and Sirmour districts would be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on 30th January, 2023.

The meeting with MLAs of Kangra and Kinnaur districts would be held from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM whereas the meeting with MLAs of Solan, Bilaspur and Mandi districts would be held from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM on 31st  January, 2023.

The priority demands of MLAs would be considered in the meetings so that these could be incorporated in the budget 2023-24.

The issues such as economic measures, generating financial resources and better administration would also be discussed with the MLAs in the meeting

