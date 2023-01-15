CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pays tribute to former Minister Mansa Ram

Senior Congress leader and former Minister Mansa Ram was cremated today with state honours at Karsog. The mortal remains of the former Minister were lit by his sons Krishn Raj, Maheshraj and Pradeep Kumar.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur reached Karsog and paid tribute to late Congress leader and former minister Mansa Ram.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that Mansa Ram was the youngest Minister from Karsog in the state’s first Chief Minister Dr.YS Parmar’s Cabinet. He contributed significantly in the development of the state as a minister and MLA. He said that the absence of Mansa Ram in the party will always be felt by the state.

The Chief Minister said that Mansa Ram always used to meet him as a guide and used to share experiences with him.

He said that in this hour of grief, the state government and the Congress party are standing with his family.

The Chief Minister prayed for peace to the departed soul and shared his condolences with the family members.