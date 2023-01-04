CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu calls on Shanta Kumar at Palampur

New Delhi : Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on the former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar at his residence at Palampur in Kangra district today.

It was a courtesy call.

En-route to Palampur from Dharamshala, Chief Minister was accorded rousing welcome by the people of Palampur Vidhan Sabha area at Neugal Khud Bridge with hundreds of supporters shouting slogans in favour of the Chief Minister and showering flower petals on him. Shanta Kumar also invited the Chief Minister to visit Vivakanand Trust Palampur.

Political Advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor Information Technology and Innovation Gokul Butail, MLAs Ashish Butail, Yadvinder Goma, Sanjay Awasthy and Suresh Kumar, OSD to the Chief Minister Gopal Sharma were present on the occasion among others.