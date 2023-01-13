CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri mourn demise of Sharad Yadav

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri has mourned the sad demise of former president of Janata Dal United and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav.

Chief Minister, while expressing his condolences with the bereaved family members said that his contribution in social equality and uplifting the downtrodden was immense and prayed to the Almighty to grant peace to departed soul and strength to the family members to bear this irreparable loss.

Deputy Chief Minister, Mukesh Agnihotri also expressed deep anguish over the demise of Sharad Yadav and prayed almighty to give strength to the bereaved family members.