CM Shri Chouhan pays tribute to Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his anniversary

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan today paid floral tributes to the leader of the land donation movement Acharya Vinoba Bhave on his 127th anniversary, in the CM’s residence hall. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan also reminisced his works.

Vinoba Ji an introduction

Shri Vinayak Narhari Bhave (Acharya Vinoba Bhave) was born on September 11, 1895 in a village of Konkan region, he was a very learned and thoughtful personality. He also made a deep study of modern theories of economics, politics and philosophy. He was the first Indian to receive the International Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership in 1958. With the aim of bringing about social change in the nation through non-violent measures, Vinoba Ji established Sarvodaya Samaj. He passed away on 15 November 1982 in Wardha. In 1983, he was posthumously awarded the country’s highest civilian award “Bharat Ratna”.