CM Shri Chouhan Greets on Pokhran-II Nuclear Test Anniversary & National Technology Day

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has congratulated and wished the countrymen while expressing gratitude to the scientists and technicians of the country on the anniversary of Pokhran-II nuclear test. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has tweeted that- “I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the scientists and technicians of the country on National Technology Day-2022 for this remarkable and glorious success and achievement of nuclear test.” It is noteworthy that National Technology Day is also celebrated on May 11.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that on May 11, 1998, under the guidance of former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, India had made the world aware of its power by successfully testing Pokhran-II. This made India the sixth country to join the nuclear club of the United Nations.