CM Shri Chouhan garlands portrait of Amar Shaheed Rajguru on birth anniversary

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan paid homage to Amar Shaheed Rajguru on his birth anniversary. CM Shri Chouhan paid floral tribute by garlanding his picture in the auditorium of his residence office.

Amar Shaheed Shri Rajguru was a prominent revolutionary of the Indian freedom struggle. He was born in 1908 in Kheda village of Pune district. During his studies in Varanasi, he came in contact of revolutionaries. He was deeply distressed and furious at the brutality of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Rajguru gave full support to Bhagat Singh and Sukhdev in killing the British police officer Saunders. On 23 March 1931, Rajguru got his name registered in the list of immortal martyrs of the country by hanging on the gallows in Lahore Central Jail along with Shaheed Bhagat Singh and Shaheed Sukhdev.