CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan will participate in environment conservation programme on the occasion of Govardhan Puja

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend a programme on environment-conservation to be organised on the occasion of Govardhan Puja at October 26. The state level programme will be held at Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre Bhopal from 11 am. In the presence of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, activities on plantation, water conservation and sustainable green sites will be conducted with public participation. CM Shri Chouhan will also interact with the participants of Ankur Abhiyan. All the districts will be virtually connected with the state level programme. Environment lovers, environmentalists and participants of Ankur Abhiyan will take part in the programmes to be held in the districts. Madhya Pradesh Jan Abhiyan Parishad is coordinating the programmes organised in all the districts on the occasion of Govardhan Puja.

It is noteworthy that Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, in a message issued to the people of the state on October 22, had said that the festival of Govardhan Puja would be celebrated publicly. Govardhan Puja is the worship of environment and nature in the true sense, it was started by Lord Shri Krishna. He told the Brij residents that Govardhan mountain gives grass to the cows, the fruits of the trees on the mountain are used and the forests of the mountain give life to the people. Therefore, if the people of Brij want to worship, then Govardhan Parvat should be worshipped. The tradition started by Lord Shri Krishna continues in India till date. The meaning of Govardhan Puja is to protect the environment, which has become very relevant today. Govardhan Puja will be performed with environmentalists and environment lovers. We can leave the earth safe for the generations to come only with the worship and protection of nature. For this purpose, Govardhan Puja will be organised with nature lovers all over the state.