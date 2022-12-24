CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan welcomes decisions taken by PM Narendra Modi in the interest of farmers, poor and jawans

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has welcomed and thanked Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the decisions taken in the interest of farmers, poor and jawans. The Union Cabinet, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi, has extended the period of free ration given every month under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana by one year till December 2023. In the coming season 2023, increase in minimum support price of Khopra (coconut) and pension revision in OROP for ex-servicemen have been approved.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has tweeted that Prime Minister Shri Modi, who is committed to the welfare of the poor, has taken the decision to extend the period of free ration given per month to 81 crore 35 lakh beneficiaries of the country under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana till December 31, 2022. In this scheme, 5 kg free food grains are given to the poor.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, committed for the welfare of farmers, has made a historic increase in the minimum support price of khopra (coconut) in the coming season 2023. This step will ensure remunerative returns for coconut farmers. In the Cabinet meeting held in New Delhi, the MSP of fair average quality milling khopra has been increased from Rs 10 thousand 590 per quintal to Rs 10 thousand 860 per quintal. The MSP of ball khopra has been increased from Rs 11 thousand to Rs 11 thousand 750 per quintal. Compared to last season, this time the MSP of milling khopra has been increased by Rs 270 per quintal and that of ball khopra by Rs 750 per quintal.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Modi, the Cabinet has expressed its gratitude to the servicemen of the nation by approving pension revision in OROP for ex-servicemen.