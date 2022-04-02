CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to launch First Edition of Madhya Pradesh Sushashan and Development Report (MPSDR) 2022

New Delhi : The Government of Madhya Pradesh (GoMP) will launch the first edition of the annual report, “Madhya Pradesh Sushashan and Development Report (MPSDR) 2022” at the India Habitat Center in New Delhi on the April 4, 2022. The report will be launched by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, in the august presence of the Hon’ble Members of Parliament (Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha) from Madhya Pradesh; all IAS, IPS and IFS officers on deputation in New Delhi; Ambassadors of various countries; and dignitaries from development partners and UN agencies. The event will host the following eminent speakers:

Dr. R. Balasubramaniam, Member (HR), Capacity Building Commission, Government of India

Mr. Erik Solheim, Hon’ble former Executive Director, UNEP

V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Government of India

The report is prepared by the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Good Governance and Policy Analysis (AIGGPA), an autonomous body of the Government of Madhya Pradesh. It is an outcome of in-depth work undertaken by the faculty at AIGGPA with valuable input from subject experts from reputed institutes in the country, and support from various departments of the GoMP. The Madhya Pradesh Sushashan and Development Report 2022 is a first of its kind document that brings forth the unique governance practices of Madhya Pradesh which includes community engagement and participation, robust policy measures, efficient delivery systems, evidence-based decision-making, and comprehensive monitoring.

The MPSDR 2022 consists of 12 chapters categorized into five sections. The chapters contained in the first section describe the features of good governance initiatives undertaken by the state over the last 15 years. It highlights a suggestive approach and mechanism to monitor and evaluate good governance initiatives. A Special Issue on Covid-19 in the second section showcases the evolution of the state’s response in the management of the pandemic, through a strategic and innovative approach including community participation and multi-level risk management committee.

The third section of the report presents a comprehensive analysis of key sectors, including action points for sectoral improvement and stakeholder concerns. This section includes a chapter on Agriculture, Rural Development, Industry & Trade, Financial Inclusion and a chapter on Biodiversity and Traditional Knowledge. AYUSH, Urban Development, and Science & Technology innovation are discussed in separate chapters in the report. The fourth section, Monitoring & Evaluation, elucidate the detailed analysis of selected indicators of the Sustainable Development Goals with a special focus on Madhya Pradesh vis-à-vis other states and in particular the best-performing states in the country.

The last section of the report suggests actionable points and policy recommendations for the development and growth of key sectors in the state. A comprehensive analysis and insights of the report will be useful for fulfilling the commitment of the state government towards the goal of good governance and Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh.