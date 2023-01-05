CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan releases Shri Mahesh Shrivastava’s book ‘Suryansh Ka Prayan’

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan released the book “Suryansh Ka Prayan” a collection of poems by renowned journalist and litterateur Shri Mahesh Shrivastava, author of Madhya Pradesh Anthem, at Samatva Bhawan, Chief Minister’s residence. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan congratulated the author of the book, Shri Mahesh Shrivastava. Shri Shrivastava’s wife Smt. Pushpa Shrivastava, daughter Anubhuti Khare, publisher Shri Manish Gupta and Shri Anil Nigam were present.

This composition is an expression of the poignant images of the amazing life created in the subconscious of Karna, the unique character of Mahabharata, at the junction of the end of the body and the merger of the soul in the eternal through whom today’s man can get inspiration to stay away from sat me rat and asat se virat.

Author Shri Mahesh Srivastava told that the life of Karna, who had to bear the duality of good luck and bad luck, selfishness and sacrifice, boon and curse, virtue and sin, can be the life of any human being. The images of selfless karma yogi surrendering to Krishna by recognizing his divinity inspires every human being to recognize his divinity and do selfless work.