New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers at Kheda Mata Mandir, Hanuman Mandir and Maa Narmada Ghat in his home village Jait. He prayed for the happiness and prosperity of the citizens of both country and state. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan extended Diwali greetings to all the villagers. During this he also reached his ancestral residence and met the family members.