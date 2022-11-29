CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants saplings with social workers, journalist and Ladli Bitiya

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings of Sarika Indica, Jungle Jalebi and Blue Gulmohar in the Smart City Park. Along with CM Shri Chouhan, Sarvshri Upendra Sharma, Ankit Sharma, Praveen Shrivas and Sunil Yadav of Gwalior’s “Phir Ek Prayas” organisation planted saplings. The organisation is working to distribute food to the needy people and support them in education. Established in the year 2013, the organisation is active in making food arrangements for the attendants accompanying the patients admitted in the hospitals. Along with this, a library has also been established in Kampu of​​Gwalior.

Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, three-year-old Ladli Laxmi daughter Akshita Sinha also planted a sapling. Akshita’s mother Smt. Prerna Sinha and 8 year old brother Aujas participated in the plantation. Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, News-18 TV channel’s Shri Rajit Kathil and his wife Smt. Neelam planted saplings on the first birthday of their niece Pankhuri. Reporters of News-18 Shri Jitendra Sharma and Shri Prakash Patil also participated in the plantation.