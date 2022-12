CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants saplings with mountaineers on International Mountain Day

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with Vikram Award winner Shri Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha and other mountaineers planted saplings on International Mountain Day on December 11. CM Shri Chouhan planted saplings of Kadamba, Banyan and Sarika Indica in the Smart City Garden. Among the mountaineers, Sushri Bhavna Daheria, Anjana Yadav, Sarvshri Bhagwan Singh, Ankit Sen, Ankit Kumar, Aditya Narang, Saurabh Kushwaha, Ritesh, Amit Kushwaha, Neeraj Daheria and Amit Vishwakarma also planted saplings. Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, girl child Sandhya Chouhan planted sapling on her birthday. Girl’s father Shri Brijendra Singh Chouhan and sister Kumari Sanidhya were also with her.