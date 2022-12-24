CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants saplings amid echoes of folk songs

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with the delegation of Janjati Mantrana Parishad planted saplings of Banyan, Kadamba and Samia Cassia in the Smart City Park. Expressing gratitude to Chief Minister Shri Chouhan for implementing the PESA Act, the Parishad members planted saplings. Saplings were planted by the delegation while singing the folk song “O Desh Mharon Re Ghano Rupalo Re-Omkar Mharo Babji Narmada Mai Ri”. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan called upon the delegation led by Dr. Roop Narayan Mandavi to give wide publicity to the provisions of the PESA Act. Along with CM Shri Chouhan, social worker Shri Dharmendra Parmar planted saplings on his birthday. Sarvshri Harsh Parmar, Ram Parmar, Ranjit Meena, Vishal Meena and Vijay Patel were with him.