CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Ashoka, Sarika Indica and Amla saplings along with representatives of Umang Gauravdeep Welfare Society Bhopal in Smart City Garden. Bhopal’s senior TV journalist Shri RC Sahu (Bimb) planted saplings on his birthday. Smt. Deepti Patwa, Shri Shailendra Yadav, Shri Deepak Sharma, Shri Zubair Khan, Shri Prabhudayal Prajapati and Shri Ajay Sharma of Umang Gauravdeep Welfare Society also planted saplings. The representatives of the society invited Chief Minister Shri Chouhan to the wheelchair cricket tournament for the Divyangjans to be held in Bhopal in December 2022.

The Society, in association with the Social Justice and Disabled Welfare Department, is working for the Divyangjans. Umang Special School, Aradhana Nagar Kotra Sultanabad is run by the institution in Bhopal, where at present 103 students are studying. Among them are deaf, dumb, mentally and physically challenged and visually impaired students. In the school, along with the health, education, employment of the students, their skills are honed. The students of the school have been winners in many sports competitions with the Bal Shree Award. Many students of the institution are associated with employment in various institutions after gaining professional skills.