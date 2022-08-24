CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants Peepal, Kachnar and Saptaparni saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings along with the representatives of Valmiki Ekta Sangh in Smart City Garden in Shyamla Hills. CM Shri Chouhan planted saplings of Kachnar, Saptaparni and Peepal with Shashwat Banerjee on his first birthday along with Sushri Sanyukta Banerjee, Smt. Deepali Banerjee and Smt. Sirolia.

Sarvshri CS Kalyani, Mohan Kalyani, PC Chouhan, Vishal Kalyani, Jeevan Lal Bhagyawan, RS Maina, Gopal and Suresh of Valmiki Ekta Sangh also participated in plantation.

Valmiki Ekta is an organisation of retired companions, which makes the education arrangements for needy children and motivates citizens for cleanliness and environment protection activities. Also, it is especially active for making arrangement of food and essential medicines in homes for elderly people.

Importance of plants

Peepal planted today is a shady tree. It has religious and Ayurvedic significance. Saptaparni is an evergreen medicinal tree, which has great importance in Ayurveda. It is used in the manufacture of various medicines. Kachnar is a beautiful flowering tree. Nature has made many plants and trees that abound in medicinal properties, among them Kachnar is one. Kachnar is counted among beautiful and useful trees.