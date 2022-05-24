CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Plants Neem and Peepal Saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted Neem and Peepal saplings in Smart Garden today along with the members of Bharat Youth Forum. Outstanding badminton player Priyanshu Rajawat, Dhar (represented in Thomas Cup), Gauranshi Sharma, Bhopal (Deaf Olympic Brazil) and Dhananjay Dubey, Gwalior (Deaf Olympic Turkey) also planted saplings with CM Shri Chouhan along with members of forum Sarvshri Shivam Dwivedi, Madhusudan Rai, Lokendra Gurj, Paras Bajpai and Shri Vinayak Tiwari.

With social service record of 3 years, the organization does plantation in the capital, conducts blood donation, health awareness programmes, distribution of winter clothes to needy people, organizes dialogues for health and cleanliness among children and also undertakes plantation on auspicious occasions. So far numerous fruitful and shady plants have been planted at countless location. Simultaneously, people are made aware of Shramdan Abhiyan (voluntary labour campaign) for cleanliness and ‘Sakora Abhiyan’ for food and water to birds in the summer season. The organization also conducts discussions on various topics from time to time including “Youth Parliament” and “National Education Policy” to induce leadership potential.

Peepal sapling planted today is a shady tree. It purifies the environment. It has religious and Ayurvedic significance. Neem is known for its rich in antibiotic elements and as the supreme medicinal qualities.