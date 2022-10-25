CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants Cassia, Gulmohar and Amla saplings

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings of Cassia, Gulmohar and Amla in the Smart City Garden. Dr. Malti Basant, Sushri Indira Trivedi, Sushri Abhivyakti Trivedi and Sushri Anubhuti Trivedi of Shri Krishna Kripa Malti Mahavar Basant Parmarth Trust Bhopal participated in the plantation. The trust is continuously active in the works of environment, social service and literature.

Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, social worker of Vidisha Shri Rajesh Dhakad, his son Chiranjeev Ved and daughter Kumari Vedika also planted saplings.