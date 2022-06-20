CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan plants Banyan, Cassia and Saptaparni saplings

New Delhi :Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan planted saplings along with his son Shri Kunal and members of Ujjwal Bhoomi Foundation in Smart City Garden today.

June 19 was the birthday of CM Shri Chouhan’s son Shri Kunal. As CM Shri Chouhan was busy, Shri Kunal could not plant saplings with him yesterday. Shri Kunal planted a banyan sapling along with CM Shri Chouhan today on the occasion of his birthday.

Along with Chief Minister Shri Chouhan, members of the Foundation Shri Pradeep Kushwaha, Shri Nilesh Shrivastava, Shri Pramod Patel and Shri Shivendra Kushwaha planted saplings of Cassia and Saptaparni. CM Shri Chouhan learnt about the activities of the Foundation. The members informed that in rural and urban areas, work is being done for environmental protection and various activities are being conducted in other areas like tree plantation, park beautification, education of children and women empowerment. CM Shri Chouhan has appealed to the people of the state to plant saplings on their birthdays, marriage anniversaries and in the memory of their acquaintances and relatives.

Importance of saplings

Banyan has religious significance among the saplings planted today, besides it is possible to cure many diseases from the banyan tree according to the Ayurveda. The bark and leaves of Cassia are used in making Ayurvedic medicines. Saptaparni plant is an evergreen medicinal tree, which has great importance in Ayurveda.